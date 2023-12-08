Fare Thee Well: On the Tenth Anniversary of Inside Llewyn Davis

“Inside Llewyn Davis,” one of the most humanist stories told by the Coen Brothers, is about Llewyn’s grief. Told through the framing of an Odyssean journey that encompasses the all-consuming emotion, the film depicts the hellish transformation of an artist who has faced the wear and tear of being a musician long past his limitations. Aided by Isaac’s raw performance, Llewyn’s numbness, his anger, and his acceptance is given center stage through the utilization of folk songs and the clever way they’re implemented to echo stages of his grieving process. Each song he sings tells a story that relates to his emotional voyage.

It’s 1961 and Llewyn has lost his friend and other half of his musical career, Mike, to suicide. His death weighs over the entire film. Jean (Carey Mulligan), a singer who also happens to be unhappily pregnant with Llewyn’s child and awaiting an abortion, deflates after a heated argument between the two of them to say she misses Mike. Everyone seemed to know Mike and love him, from Jean to the friends who still tolerate Llewyn enough to let him crash on their couch, such as the Gorfeins. “Inside Llewyn Davis” follows Llewyn as he makes the trek from New York City to Chicago, and back again, seeking his big break, despite all the emotional baggage he carries and the sign of the times telling him it’s over.

“Inside Llewyn Davis” demonstrates a finely-tuned ability to position music as a method for character growth and trajectory. Nothing is ever laid out too literally, but we’re put in the passenger seat with Llewyn as he traverses his prickly sorrow; indicated through music and how he plays it. The opening song of the film, “Hang Me, Oh Hang Me” embodies denial and depression, both in the performance and in the lyrics as he plays before a sparse crowd. “Wouldn’t mind the hanging/ But the laying in the grave so long,” he sings, followed by, “I’ve been all around this world.” Fatigue and familiarity with this cadence of folk song bleed throughout the performance, the result nice, if muted, further expressed in the casual disinterest of the crowd.