Camera Man: Dana Stevens on the Life and Times of Buster Keaton

"'One Week' and 'Cops,' made two years apart, can be seen as companion pieces with opposing theories of the abyss. One proposes love as a potential, if fragile bulwark against the universal principle of entropy, while the other more bleakly posits Buster, and by extension all of us, as constitutionally and irrevocably alone. It’s only Buster’s undaunted perseverance in the face of chaos – matched, in 'One Week,' by Sybil’s – that lends the universe of these films moral meaning."

Keaton’s career extended from turn-of-the-century vaudeville to his classic silent films, from the DIY of the earliest years of the movies to the rise and fall of the studio system. He was a part of the early days of television (he helped “I Love Lucy” get on the air and hosted a variety show). He was the focus of a film by legendary playwright Samuel Beckett and appeared in a French circus. He appeared opposite Judy Garland and played “Bwana” in the 1969 Annette Funicello movie “How to Stuff a Wild Bikini.”

He wrote, directed, and starred in films that combined what he learned about comedy from performing in vaudeville since he was barely out of toddlerhood with his vision to push the new technology of moving pictures far beyond the limits of the stage. Viewed a century later, his films are still inventive and funny and his innovations are still reflected through all of the ways we watch media, from movies to memes to TikTok and doubtless to whatever comes next. His extraordinary contributions deserve to be described by someone who has the academic foundation for research that is diligent enough to be thorough and thorough enough to provide new information, the insights of someone grounded in the history of film and the way it is analyzed by scholars and critics, and, most of all, someone who is truly an exceptional writer, whose authorial voice is graceful, accessible and inviting, now and then appearing on the page to tell us how she connects to what she is describing. Stevens is superb in every category, and this instantly indispensable volume should have a place on the shelf of anyone who loves movies, comedy, history, critical analysis, or books that are a pleasure to read.

Stevens tells us that Keaton’s birth five years before the turn of the 20th century “was one of those times in history when the era that was passing and the one about to come seemed locked together like the teeth in a pair of gears, readying for the transfer of energy between them…[a time of] almost-but-not-quite modernity.” Queen Victoria still reigned. Women were a quarter century from having the vote. Entertainment was in vaudeville houses. Most relevant to Keaton’s early years, the legal and cultural understanding of child development was just beginning to shift from considering children to be pre-adults subject to whatever their parents or employers wanted to inflict on them to a category of human beings with exceptional vulnerabilities and potential that made it a matter of public interest to protect and educate them. Keaton’s father Joe, who made his tiny son the star of the family act by treating him like something between a punching bag and a football, was constantly evading the newly-established authorities.