Book Excerpt: A Lot Can Happen in the Middle of Nowhere: The Untold Story of the Making of Fargo by Todd Melby

A Lot Can Happen in the Middle of Nowhere presents the untold stories behind the making of Joel and Ethan Coen’s most memorable film. It explores the behind-the-scenes creative moments that made Fargo a critical and cultural success, including casting struggles, the battles over dialect, production challenges (a lack of snow), and insights from the screenplay and deleted scenes. Author Todd Melby examines to what extent the story was inspired by true events (as the film claims), and whether the Coens are trustworthy narrators of their own story. In addition to biographical details about the Coen Brothers, the book reveals what Fargo says about Minnesota and the Midwest.

Chapter 6: Fran Used to Have a Car Like This: Shooting Continues, But Inside



February 15–19, 1995

Carving up a corpse with a wood chipper is a bloody mess. Which is why Paul Murphy began with the idea of cutting raw chicken and pork into tiny pieces. The special effects coordinator figured the flying meat would look like human flesh when thrust out the side of the chipper.

It didn’t work.

“If you would have seen all that meat flying out of the chipper, it would have been too much,” he told me.

Besides, Joel Coen was more focused on color than chunkiness. He wanted a sea of red in the snow at the cabin by the lake. “I want a good portion of this hill covered with blood,” Joel told Murphy.

Murphy’s explanation for Joel’s request: “The leg was probably the last thing that was shoved through the chipper. The whole body would have went through before that. So that’s why he wanted that big wide swath of red.”

But to the St. Paul native and former marine, this wasn’t very Coensian. In earlier films, mayhem flashed by quickly, typically requiring just a smattering of fake blood to sell a scene. This time, the Coens wanted the camera to linger on the horror of the moment. They wanted viewers to see what happens when a corpse is shoved through a machine designed to devour tree limbs. To achieve the pool of blood in the pristine white snow, Murphy turned to propylene glycol, a reddish-orange coolant. He added a little black dye to the liquid to give it a more blood-like richness. Then his crew added the mixture to six fifty-five-gallon drums.