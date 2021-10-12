A Tour Through the Brand New Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

The headquarters used to house two galleries which had changing exhibits related to films, filmmaking and film stars. The Grand Lobby Gallery and the Fourth Floor Gallery were free to the public, but these have closed now in preparation for the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Originally set to open in 2020, the museum finally opened its doors to the public on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Director and president of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Bill Kramer noted, "The pandemic required us to move our opening twice because museums were not open in Los Angeles. That only allowed for more time to build these beautiful exhibitions in a COVID-safe way."





Academy Museum director Bill Kramer with Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Chief Executive Dawn Hudson on his right cut the ribbon at the museum opening ceremony. To the right of Hudson is Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti who gave a movie title name-dropping speech before the ribbon cutting. Also standing behind the ribbon are Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President David Rubin and Museum Inclusion Advisory Committee Chair and Producer Effie T. Brown.



Kramer also said, "From the conception in 2011 to opening is ten years. To start with nothing, just an idea, and to arrive at a privately-funded fully realized project, is not a long time. We needed this much time to create something that is an invention. There is no film museum in the US; there's no museum in the US solely devoted to moving making. There was a lot of experimentation and iterating, and conversations, and I think it's brought us to this incredible place."



The Academy Museum joins other more established cultural outposts on the Museum Row section of Wilshire Boulevard's Miracle Mile (the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the La Brea Tar Pits & Museum, the Craft and Folk Art Museum and the Petersen Automotive Museum), and helps preserve part of Los Angeles' architectural history while adding to it. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) was originally part of the Los Angeles Museum of History, Science and Art in Exposition Park that was established in 1910. Viewers of the TV series, "Bones," will be familiar with Exposition Park which served as the exterior for the Washington, DC-based fictional Jeffersonian. In 1961, LACMA became a separate institution, opening at the Wilshire location in 1965. LACMA itself is undergoing change and currently under construction, some of which has produced fossil finds.