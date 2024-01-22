2023: The Year of the Teacher

I know the elementary school world well. I received a Masters Degree in Elementary Education two years ago and have been employed at a school district for over fifteen years. I have also spent time in Chicago Public Schools as a student teacher and arts educator, so when I watch a movie like “The Teachers’ Lounge” (which takes place in a middle-class district in Germany), I’m often looking at it as a film critic and as someone who will know if the filmmakers really know the world they want to depict.

There is a moment in the film where the main character, a fifth-grade teacher named Carla Nowak (Leonie Benesch, who should be a bigger part of the Best Actress conversation this year), decides to try and catch the school thief by leaving her laptop camera on and her wallet in a vulnerable place before she leaves for a few minutes. When she comes back, she has some video evidence of wrongdoing. In an ideal world, that would be the end of the investigation, but any educator who watches this film will say to themselves, “there’s no way she’ll get away with filming that in the first place.” Sure enough, it is one of several mis-steps Carla makes throughout the next few days that causes her professional life to spiral downward as she tries to swim upstream against the school board, the parents, the school newspaper reporters, her colleagues and her principal, all of whom have their own integrity and/or careers to protect.

Many have rightfully said “The Teachers’ Lounge” plays like a thriller. Some educators might watch it and think it plays like just another Tuesday. What makes the events in “The Teachers’ Lounge” (for me, the best film of 2023) so incredibly stressful for any viewer, let alone an educator, is that Carla seems like a fine teacher. She listens to her students, accepts when she has made a mistake, calls out her administration when she feels her students have been mistreated and practices–with great skill and stubborn determination–what every educator these days has been coached into for every single situation: empathy. Carol has clearly been teaching for a short period of time. She never comes off as jaded or disillusioned by the system that has failed many of her colleagues, who still say things like, “he’s a bad kid.” Unfortunately, her empathy and compassion for one of her students isn’t enough to save her in every situation. That’s the sad reality.