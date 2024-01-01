The Joy of Watching Voy! Voy! Voy!

Hilal, who also produced and wrote the film, gives character development just as much attention as the calculated beats that move the plot forward. As Hassan navigates the challenge of not blowing his own cover, he begins to develop newfound feelings for Engy. The irony of this tale is that even though Hassan has perfect eyesight, he’s completely blind to the blessings surrounding him. And as he goes through his journey, the metaphorically blind man begins to see. It is thoughtful nuance such as this underlying symbolism that propels the film beyond slapstick entertainment into the realm of meaningful drama.

Part comedy and part sports drama, “Voy! Voy! Voy!” refuses to be boxed into one genre, but at its heart, it’s a crime caper that follows in the footsteps of the great con-artist films of the past, films like George Roy Hill’s “The Sting” and Steven Spielberg’s “Catch Me If You Can”. In fact, the film plays homage to the latter in a beautiful Saul Bass-inspired title sequence at the very beginning. That said, “Voy! Voy! Voy!” carves its own path and gets the ball rolling forward in its own pace. What makes it so enjoyable to sit through is its unpredictability. At times, it feels like Hilal is playfully dribbling with audience’s expectations before throwing viewers a curveball out of nowhere.

In one beautifully edited montage early on in the film, Hassan and his two best friends meet up with migrant smugglers. As a sketchy smuggler provides absurd instructions of the escape plan, the film cuts to snippets envisioning Hassan within that journey. It involves hiding in a tomato truck, getting sprinkled with coffee, and meeting a pirate called Sharhabil to avoid detection, but it’s the witty back and forth dialogue between the characters in that scene that really amps up the humour. One of the film’s strongpoints is its portrayal of scenes that would normally be extremely hard to watch in a very light-hearted manner. This is precisely what makes the film so Egyptian; it perfectly encapsulates how historically Egyptians have always dealt with hardship through humour. Not only that, but when they’re faced with a problem, Egyptians come up with the most creative, and in this case outrageous, solutions.