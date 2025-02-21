Ebertfest Adds Barbara Kopple’s Academy Award Winner “Harlan County U.S.A.”

Roger Ebert’s Film Festival, also known as Ebertfest, announced today the addition of three new films to this year’s festival, to be held April 23-26 at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign:

Barbara Kopple’s Academy Award®-winning HARLAN COUNTY U.S.A.

Angus MacLachlan’s A LITTLE PRAYER starring David Strathairn, Jane Levy, Celia Weston, Will Pullen, Anna Camp, and Dascha Polanco

David Fortune’s COLOR BOOK starring William Catlett, Brandee Evans, Terri J. Vaughn, and Jeremiah Daniels

Kopple, MacLachlan, Fortune, Strathairn, Catlett, and Daniels will all be making their Ebertfest debuts with each receiving a coveted “Golden Thumb Award” following their screenings.

HARLAN COUNTY U.S.A., winner of Best Documentary at the 1977 Academy Awards®, will include a post-screening discussion with director Barbara Kopple. The film, which received critical acclaim and currently holds a 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score, had its world premiere at the 14th New York Film Festival in 1976.

In this documentary about labor tension in the coal-mining industry, Kopple films a strike in rural Kentucky. After the coal miners at the Brookside Mine join a union, the owners refuse the labor contract. Once the miners start to strike, the owners of the mine respond by hiring scabs to fill the jobs of the regular employees. The strike, which lasts more than a year, frequently becomes violent, with guns produced on both sides, and one miner is even killed in a conflict.

“The film retains all of its power, in the story of a miners’ strike in Kentucky where the company employed armed goons to escort scabs into the mines, and the most effective picketers were the miners’ wives—articulate, indomitable, courageous,” said Roger Ebert in his 4-star review.

“Barbara Kopple is an incredible documentarian who has crafted some of the most impactful films and highlighted important subject matter,” said Festival Director Nate Kohn. “HARLAN COUNTY U.S.A. was a powerful film that brought to light the tensions in the coal-mining industry, and Barbara was able to tell this story in a beautiful way. As the film approaches its 50th anniversary next year, we are honored for Barbara to share this gem with our Ebertfest attendees.”

A LITTLE PRAYER will be complemented with a post-screening discussion with director, writer, and producer Angus MacLachlan and actor David Strathairn. The film had its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

The film follows a man who tries to protect his daughter-in-law when he discovers his son is having an affair. A LITTLE PRAYER touches upon a variety of issues in a changing modern South, including a woman’s volition over her own body, war veterans grappling with PTSD, and the limits of patriarchal interference.

“Our festival line-up has been carefully curated to give our loyal Ebertfest audiences films that will make them laugh and may make them cry, but even more important, these films and our guests will serve to confirm that we are all in this together,” says Ebertfest Co-Founder Chaz Ebert. “We gather to understand each other better, but also to just have fun!”

COLOR BOOK will be presented with a post-screening conversation with director David Fortune, cast members William Catlett and Jeremiah Daniels, and producer Kiah Clingman. The film had its world premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Festival in NYC. COLOR BOOK’s Ebertfest debut will be sponsored by the Alliance for Inclusion and Respect.

COLOR BOOK tells the story of single father Lucky who, following his wife’s recent passing, finds himself navigating the challenges of raising his son Mason, who has Down syndrome. Seeking solace, Lucky and Mason embark on a journey across Metro Atlanta to attend their first baseball game together. Throughout their day-long trip, they encounter Murphy’s Law. From car breakdowns to missed trains, the duo faces a series of obstacles that test their relationship with each other. Despite the setbacks, they persevere, determined to reach the game. COLOR BOOK provides an intimate portrait of a father and son while exploring the experiences of raising a child with Down syndrome, highlighting the strength and resilience that emerge from their bond.

The 2025 Roger Ebert’s Film Festival will open with a new 70mm print of the Western classic THE SEARCHERS (1956), starring John Wayne and Natalie Wood on Wednesday, April 23. Additionally, Guy Maddin’s RUMOURS will screen, and Todd Phillips’ THE HANGOVER will close out the festival on Saturday, April 26. The festival recently announced a 40th anniversary screening of Susan Seidelman’s DESPERATELY SEEKING SUSAN, as well as screenings of Azazel Jacobs’ HIS THREE DAUGHTERS and Baltasar Kormákur’s TOUCH.

Additional updates to the festival program will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ebertfest passes are currently available to purchase online or by calling the Virginia Theatre box office at 217-356-9063. Individual festival passes to see all films cost $200, which includes reserved seating.