Your Guide to Ebertfest 2025: Day 4, April 26th

Welcome to the closing night of Ebertfest! It’s been an incredible year, and we’re so thrilled with everyone who’s been turning up to screenings and joining us for conversation and fellowship about cinema.

You can find all the information (including where to buy tickets) at ebertfest.com. We’ll be giving you daily dispatches of what to expect from the fest each day, including the full panel of filmmakers, scholars, and critics who will follow each screening.

Read on to learn more about what titles and guests you can expect at the fest on its final day:

SATURDAY, APRIL 26

9:00 AM: THE ADVENTURES OF PRINCE ACHMED — Considered the first feature length animation and inspired by the tales known as the Arabian Nights, The Adventures of Prince Achmed tells the story of a young prince tricked by a wicked sorcerer into mounting a magical, flying horse steered on a course to their own demise.

Panel (l-r): The Anvil Orchestra, Musicians; Omer Mozzafar, Lecturer in Islamic Studies at Loyola University Chicago; Lauren Morton, Education Outreach Manager at Georgia Institute of Technology; Brandon Ferry, Film Producer/Podcaster

11:30 AM: COLOR BOOK — David Fortune’s feature-length debut charts the patient journey of father Lucky and his young son, Mason, as they move through the world after the sudden death of Mason’s mother.

Panel (l-r): David Fortune, Writer/Director; Kiah Clingman, Producer; Will Catlett, Actor; Jeremiah Daniels, Actor; Sonia Evans, VP of Development, The Ebert Company; Eric Pierson, Film Scholar; Annie Bruno, Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Qualified Intellectual Disabilities Professional.

4:00 PM: TOUCH — Baltasar Kormákur’s drama follows an elderly man, facing cognitive decline, who embarks on an emotional journey to find his first love before time runs out.

Panel (l-r): Chaz Ebert, Founder and Co-Director of Ebertfest; Nell Minow, Contributing Editor, RogerEbert.com; Brenda Butler, former Senior Features Editor, Chicago Sun-Times.

9:00 PM: THE HANGOVER — Todd Phillips’ riotous 2009 frat-humor misadventure about a trio of bros (Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis) dealing with the aftermath of a crazy bachelor party made stars of its leads and defined a new genre of comedy.

Panel (l-r): Scott Budnick, Executive Producer; Nate Kohn, Director of Ebertfest; Chaz Ebert, Founder and Co-Director of Ebertfest; Matt Zoller Seitz, Editor-at-large, RogerEbert.com; Nell Minow, Contributing Editor, RogerEbert.com.