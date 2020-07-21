In Honor of Representative John Lewis, The Conscience of Congress: A Thumbnails Special Edition

3.

"John Lewis: Good Trouble": Dawn Porter's new documentary received a rave review from Steve Davis at the Austin Chronicle.

“This richly deserved tribute to the indefatigable John Lewis, the pioneering civil rights activist and longtime Georgia congressman, is yet another sobering reminder that the fight for social and racial justice in this country is a struggle that seemingly never ends, one a nonetheless ever-optimistic Lewis has doggedly waged all his adult life. Even today, at the way-past-retirement age of 80, he remains a moral compass on Capitol Hill at a time when so many there have sold their souls to the devil. This hard-working, 17-term member of the House of Representatives spends much of his time these days battling the evil and regressive campaign of minority voter suppression and disenfranchisement in his home state and elsewhere. At one point in the documentary, he jokingly boasts he’s been arrested 45 times, and it’s evident he’s willing to go to jail again to advance that or any other worthy cause. As ‘Good Trouble’ quickly demonstrates as it follows this tireless octogenarian on his daily rounds, John Lewis is never one to rest on his laurels.”

Photos courtesy of Rev. Harold Middlebrook

"The US loses two icons of the civil rights movement in one day": CNN's Faith Karimi reports on how Lewis and Rev. C.T. Vivian, who fought for civil rights and were jailed together, died on the same day. See also: WJHL reporter Kristie Crawford shows how Knoxville civil rights leaders are remembering Lewis and Vivian.



“John Robert Lewis died at age 80 after a battle with cancer. Rev. Cordy Tindell ‘C.T.’ Vivian died at age 95 of natural causes. They died a day before the birthday of the late Nelson Mandela -- another renown champion of racial equality. Both men were the epitome of ‘good trouble’ -- Lewis' favorite saying and approach to confronting injustices without violence. They worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in the forefront of the historic struggle for racial justices in the 1960s. At the height of the push for justice, that led to key changes. After years of arrests, confrontations and unyielding demands for justice, they received the highest civilian honor from the nation's first Black President. […] At age 25, Lewis also helped lead a march for voting rights on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, where he and other marchers were met by heavily armed state and local police who attacked them with clubs, fracturing Lewis' skull. Images from that ‘Bloody Sunday’ shocked the nation and galvanized support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965, signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson.”



"The Right Way to Honor John Lewis: Restore and Extend the Voting Rights Act": Impassioned commentary from Jeanne Theoharis at The Intercept.

“Given how widespread voter suppression is across the U.S., we need a new formula that applies to every state, and makes each state’s voting rules suspect. All changes should be inspected for how they will impact voter participation. We need automatic voter registration, early voting, and Election Day as a national holiday. Further, we need national legislation restoring voting rights to current and formerly incarcerated people. Incarcerated people are counted for reasons of political apportionment within the municipalities in which they are incarcerated — a modern three-fifths compromise, as the towns where prisons are located get more representation, while the people incarcerated typically can’t vote. In many states, even when people have served out their sentences, they are deprived of their right to vote through felon disfranchisement laws or new kinds of poll taxes. The day before Lewis and Vivian died, the Supreme Court refused to let Florida felons who completed their sentences vote in a primary without first paying fees, fines, and restitution. A poll tax was deemed legal by the Supreme Court last week.”

Image of the Day

Photo by Bob Andres.

John Lewis poses with Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on the day that the city dedicated its street renamed as John Lewis Freedom Parkway in 2018. Click here to read how "John Lewis left footprints across metro Atlanta," as detailed by Pete Corson of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Video of the Day

This excerpt from Kathleen Dowdey's 2017 documentary, "John Lewis: Get in the Way," posted on YouTube by PBS, explores the historic Nashville sit-ins.