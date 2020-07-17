Brenda Robinson Named the First Black President of the International Documentary Association

Robinson is a partner in Gamechanger Films, an equity fund that finances feature films and television series by women and diverse storytellers. She is also active in the Sundance Institute as a member of the Women at Sundance Leadership Council and serves as an advisor to The Redford Center. She will be succeeding Kevin Iwashina, whose board term ends in December 2020.

"I could not be more proud of what we accomplished as a Board during both my term and my presidency,” said Iwashina. “I am confident that Brenda’s leadership will be transformational for the IDA. Although my formal relationship with the organization is coming to an end, my enthusiasm for its long-term success does not, and I look forward to meaningfully supporting the organization in the future.”

As a dedicated philanthropist in the arts and entertainment community and advocate on behalf of creative artists, Robinson currently serves on the boards of Film Independent, Chicken & Egg Pictures, The Representation Project and Cinema/Chicago, where she also serves as official legal counsel to the Chicago International Film Festival. RogerEbert.com publisher and editor-in-chief, Chaz Ebert, in extending her congratulations on this historic moment says that Brenda's good deeds go deep in the community.

"I am on the board of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation, and when we gave the Lincoln Leadership Prize to Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, I wanted to make sure we had children from the community there to be influenced in the sciences," recalled Ebert. "I called Brenda and she enthusiastically sponsored a table for the Mercy Home for Boys and Girls. Who knows how many budding African-American scientists were encouraged that evening. That is Brenda, always willing to do a good deed."