The Lodge

The Lodge is more disturbing than scary, with its eerie ambiance and chilling plot handling most of the scares.

Come to Daddy

The mixture of demented humor and thrills works in Come to Daddy—not only because each complication logically follows from a previously defined complication or scenario,…

Ballad of Narayama

"The Ballad of Narayama" is a Japanese film of great beauty and elegant artifice, telling a story of startling cruelty. What a space it opens…

The American Pavilion Announces the Insider's Cannes Program

by The Editors

The American Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival has just announced an Insider's Cannes Program for its 2020 installment running from Monday, May 18th, through Sunday, May 24th. Program members will be invited to attend the festival, with accommodations provided by The Best Western Cannes Riviera Hotel and Spa, which is within walking distance of the Palais des Festivals and The American Pavilion, as well as minutes from the Rue d'Antibes otherwise known as the Rodeo Drive of Cannes. Alternate housing options will also be available upon request.

Advertisement

A full list of what will be included in the program, which carries a price tag of $8995 per single occupancy and $7295 per double occupancy, can be found below. The registration/full payment deadline is Saturday, February 15th, so make sure to sign up here before then. 

WHAT'S INCLUDED 

• Airport Pick-Up and Drop-Off (arriving on the 18th, departing on the 24th) 
• Festival Accreditation, allowing access to events and screenings only open to industry executives 
• Access to films in Cannes Classics, Un Certain Regard, Directors' Fortnight and Cinema de la Plage 
• Red Carpet Membership to The American Pavilion 
• Reserved Seating for all events at The Roger Ebert Conference Center in The American Pavilion 
• Invitations to all cocktail parties and events at The American Pavilion 
• Continental Breakfast at The American Pavilion through May 22nd 
• Welcome Luncheon, May 18th, on the terrace at The American Pavilion 
• Luncheon with a leading film critic (date TBD) 
• Private Dinner on the terrace of The American Pavilion prepared by the Pavilion Culinary team (date TBD) 
• Orientation to Cannes with a Festival expert including guided tour of the Film Market 
• Industry in Focus panel discussions 
• In Conversation: one-on-one conversations with leading actors, directors and film professionals 
• Industry Roundtables: intimate discussions with industry professionals 

WHAT'S NOT INCLUDED 

• Round-trip international airfare, air & departure taxes 
• Passport fees, visas, and visa photos as required 
• Meals other than specified above 
• Room service and valet/laundry service 

To register for the Insider's Cannes Program, click here. You can contact the American Pavilion by calling 310-837-4500 or sending an e-mail to info@ampav.com.

