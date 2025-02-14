The PlayStation 5 Pro: A System Built for Hardcore Gamers

It’s taken longer than expected to get my thoughts on the PlayStation 5 Pro to the site for a number of reasons. The holiday season and the onslaught of Sundance took significant time from this overworked gamer, but I also wanted to make sure I got dozens of hours under my controller with this machine instead of rushing initial thoughts like some did. To that end, I’ve played about a dozen games that have been enhanced for the PS5 Pro, including large sections of hits like “The Last of Us: Part II Remastered,” “Horizon: Zero Dawn Remastered,” “Dragon Age: Veilguard,” “Resident Evil: Village,” and many more. I’m also a near-daily (maybe even addicted) player of “NBA 2K” and “Call of Duty,” both of which feel significantly different with the engine built into the Pro.

After all this time, I can say that the PS Pro is a phenomenal machine, but I’m not fully convinced it’s one that ordinary PS5 owners need to rush out and replace. If you don’t have a Sony gaming system yet or need to replace a broken one, this is the machine to buy, if you can afford it. (A big “if,” given the hefty price tag and current state of the economy.) I believe that the PS5 Pro will become a more essential machine as developers use its graphical capabilities to greater effect (I can’t wait to see how the new “Monster Hunter,” “Doom,” and “Elden Ring” games look on it) and as game size makes the way-too-small regular PS5 even more frustrating, but that day hasn’t quite come yet. Maybe we should check back in a year.

Who wants some specs? The PS5 Pro has a GPU that is reportedly 45% faster than a standard edition, leading to ray tracing that’s twice as fast and a new upscaling technology called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution. It means no more choosing between graphics modes like Fidelity and Performance when you start a game because everything can be supported at 60 frames a second. You will notice the visual upgrade instantly. It’s mostly in the depth of field—very helpful in a shooter game like the “Call of Duty” franchise—but it’s also notable in character movement in sports games like “Madden,” and it’s absolutely striking in visuals of the natural world.

The environments of “Horizon Zero Dawn” are the best I’ve seen in a game to date, but the setting details in “TLOU” would be close behind. There’s a fluidity to the gameplay on the Pro that’s unmatched, and that alone might be enough to justify the purchase price of $699 for some people. Still, it should be noted that games like the aforementioned remastered Sony modern classics look amazing on the PS5, too. It’s an upgrade, but it’s not like going from the PS4 to the PS5. It’s more of a half-step than a full one.

For someone who likes to have the latest editions of annual games like “NBA” and “CoD” on his hard drive at all times, the size of the PS5 Pro is an undeniable draw, shipping with a stunning 2TB of storage. As games continue to grow in physical size, the small PS5 storage space will become more of an issue for those who don’t want to use external storage. It also just feels like a machine that runs more smoothly between games and menus, bouncing in and out of a title in seconds. Those of us old enough to remember epic load times can still be startled by how easily one can drop into a massive title like “Horizon”. It’s a matter of seconds.

Quick load times, more storage, and slightly better graphics for $300 is a big ask, especially in chaotic economic times. Sony President Hiroki Totoki made a statement at the end of last year about the success of the system, saying that “Hardcore users are the target of this hardware.” He’s not wrong. You have to decide if you’re in that group.

The best way to look at the system is like the Limited or Collector’s Editions of games that are released throughout the year: Versions designed to appeal to the hardcore collector more than the average fan. The latter can stick with the PS5 for now, but if you really want to see the future of gaming today, you need to do so on a Pro.

Note: The company provided a console for review.