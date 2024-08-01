Shadow of the Erdtree Expands Scope of One of the Best Games of Its Era

What’s most remarkable about “Shadow of the Erdtree” is an element that made the proper game stand out, too: the world in which it unfolds. Not merely being content to replicate regions from “Elden Ring,” the developers have built out a whole new setting, opening with a field of tombstones in the Gravesite Plain that’s instantly visually captivating. From the deep blues of the Cerulean Coast to the haunted mansion aesthetic of the Specimen Storehouse, the world of “Shadow of the Erdtree” feels unpredictably alive (and deadly). It also feels darker and more foreboding than the main game, filled with undead, aflame creatures that want you to suffer.

It could be because it’s one of my favorite games of all time, but the nightmare-fuel enemies in this expansion also feel more like “Bloodborne” than any Soulslike since its release. From the swamps of practically unkillable specters that drive you mad to the ruins of massive fingers jutting from the earth, “Shadow of the Erdtree” sometimes feels like a cross between H.P. Lovecraft and J.R.R. Tolkien, in all the awesome ways that implies.

As of this writing, I am at the final boss of “Shadow of the Erdtree,” after struggling to climb the rise of Enir-Ilim in ways that no Soulslike has ever given me. More than the full game “Elden Ring,” sections of this DLC feel almost too unpredictably punishing, even though I know there’s no such thing for hardcore fans. (I raced through some bosses considered impossible and then struggled with the non-boss enemies that followed in confusing ways, creating some baffling between-boss difficulty spikes.) There are enemies in this game, like the lightning-wielding warriors of Enir-Ilim that almost drove me insane, that would be bosses in many other titles. It’s a game constantly asking you to reconsider your strategy, and the DLC encourages you to try out its new weapons and gear; even though I was pretty attached to the melee build that I’ve fully upgraded through the main game.

It's easy to say that “Shadow of the Erdtree” works because it follows my grandpa’s favorite saying: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” But that undersells what this game – and at 40 hours, it really is more of a game than an expansion – does well, not just content to replicate what worked but to shift it in a new and fresh way. The developers have said there won’t be any more DLC for “Elden Ring.” They said the same for “Dark Souls 3” and then released a second expansion, for the record, so don't give up hope. If that happens here, I’ll be ready on day one. But if it doesn’t, “Shadow of the Erdtree” reminds one how much influence this game will have on the team at From Software and the competitors who seek to replicate its success. Even if many will falter, I feel like we’ll look back on “Elden Ring” and “Shadow of the Erdtree” as titles that unleashed a creative ripple through the industry. At least until “Elden Ring 2.”

