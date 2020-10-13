Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Offers Hours of Deadly Fun

It’s a game that doesn’t hold your hand, and one that keeps pushing the gamer to replay levels to do more, find more, and die less. To truly complete it and find all the collectibles will take gamers months, and some of the challenges honestly feel downright impossible to me (mostly the "die three or less times on this level on which you just died 47 times" type). But that’s a compliment in that most platformers lose some of their luster after a simple playthrough. After all, once Mario has jumped to the platform and rescued Princess Peach, what more is there to do? After detailed level design, replay factor was clearly a major factor in the decision of “Crash Bandicoot 4,” a game that Activision wants people to play deep into the next console generation.

The title of this game is a nod to how long it took to get a proper fourth game in a series that was initially popular a quarter-century ago. In 1994, a company called Naughty Dog (who would go on to make the franchises “Uncharted” and “The Last of Us” many years later) wanted to make a game inspired by classic platformers like Kong and Mario. They designed the character of Crash Bandicoot, a genetically engineered bandicoot (yes, it’s a real animal), whose creator, Dr. Neo G. Cortex, is basically trying to kill his own creation. The gameplay was simple with spinning, jumping, and collecting from point A to point B. It was a hit on the PlayStation back in 1996 and launched a major franchise that spanned consoles. “Cortex Strikes Back” was released the next year and “Warped” the year after that. Crash became a major Sony figure, even appearing in other game types like racing and the “Skylanders” series over the years, but it had been a long time since a proper “Crash Bandicoot” game was launched.

Which brings us to “It’s About Time,” a game that is technically the eighth main game in this series but takes place after the three games in the “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy,” making it a part four that ignores what happened in spin-off games on the PS2. The story is relatively thin stuff with Crash and his sister Coco—the player can alternate playing as either character on most levels—trying to stop Doctor Cortex from enslaving the multiverse. It introduces a gameplay element called Quantum Masks, which allow for insane level design in terms of platforming capability. The masks give Crash (or Coco) special powers, which will be needed to get from the start to the end of a level. For example, one mask stops time, which you might need to halt crashing platforms long enough that you can jump on them. Another phases items or even platforms in and out of the environment. A third allows you shift gravity. And so on.