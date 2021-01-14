The TV Homages of WandaVision are an Amusing, Unfulfilling Distraction

Set after the events of 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” and influenced by various Marvel Comics runs (including the 1980s series The Vision and the Scarlet Witch and 2005’s House of M), “WandaVision” imagines a reality in which Vision (Bettany) didn’t die in “Infinity War” so that villain Thanos could retrieve the Mind Stone. Vision’s romantic partner Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) also died in “Infinity War” but was brought back to life in “Endgame,” nearly defeating Thanos single handedly through her combination of mutant powers, including telekinesis and telepathy. Still, Wanda (also known as Scarlet Witch) couldn’t restore Vision at the end of “Endgame” because of some time-travel hijinks with the Mind Stone, and so when “WandaVision” begins with the two of them reunited, it’s already starting off with a mystery.

The premiere sets the stage: Wanda and Vision are newlyweds who settle into a new home in the suburb of Westview, but there’s a twist: The characters also happen to be starring in a 1950s-style sitcom about their own lives. A cheery theme song wonders “How will this duo fit in?”, and the first episode focuses on the complications of domestic life: Wanda’s burgeoning friendship with their pushily friendly neighbor Agnes (a wonderfully hammy Kathryn Hahn); Vision struggling to understand his job in “computational services”; a miscommunication about a meal with Vision’s boss. With Olsen’s Wanda as the straight woman and Bettany’s Vision as her goofy foil, the two have excellent chemistry. A scene where they both struggle to figure out the importance of a certain date marked on their calendar is strengthened by the chummy relationship these two actors have built over various films together, and the pair does all they can to elevate a fairly recognizable plot about a dinner party gone wrong.

But the premiere’s final few minutes clue us into something else amiss: When Vision’s boss’s wife (a welcome Debra Jo Rupp) asks how Wanda and Vision met and where they lived before moving to Westview, neither can answer the question. The laugh track fades out. The camera stays still first on Wanda’s stricken face, centered in the frame, and then Vision’s. What are they not remembering? And when the episode of the show-within-a-show ends and it’s revealed that someone is watching all this on one monitor among many, “WandaVision” tips its hand. Each of the two subsequent episodes provided for review follows a similar format. Wanda and Vision jump into a new decade to recreate another recognizable sitcom; reflect the social mores of the 1960s, 1970s, or whatever time in their characterizations, their relationship, and their status in the suburbs (with nods to “The Stepford Wives” and even more modern fare like “Pleasantville”); and incrementally realize that their reality is not really their reality. The disappointing thing, though, is how quickly we realize that too, and how “WandaVision” is more interested in maintaining fawning mimicry than furthering its own storytelling.