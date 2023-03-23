Netflix Taps into Old-Fashioned Spy Drama with Confidence in Fun The Night Agent

“The Night Agent” opens with a bombing. FBI Agent Peter Sutherland (an effectively square-jawed Gabriel Basso) is on a train when he sees someone leave a bag behind as they deboard. He checks the bag, finds a bomb, and pulls the emergency brake, saving lives by getting passengers off the train before the bomb goes off. For his trouble, he’s basically branded a suspect in the bombing and demoted to a thankless desk job manning a phone that never rings. Peter is assigned the Night Action desk, which means he sits in front of a phone for hours every night and then goes home again. The phone is a hotline for agents in the field when something very serious has gone wrong. It’s only to be used in an absolute emergency when an agent can’t reach his handler or fears they may have been compromised. Sutherland doesn’t really expect it to ring. Of course, it does.

On the other end of the line is a former CEO named Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan), who was given the number and a code to activate Sutherland by her aunt and uncle, who Rose thought were just a pair of ordinary suburbanites. They were not. When they told Rose that they were going on cruises, they were actually on missions, and they’ve just returned from a doozy, discovering corruption that goes all the way to the White House. For their trouble, they’ve been burned and executed by a pair of assassins named Dale (Phoenix Raei) and Ellen (Eve Harlow). Rose saw Dale’s face, and Sutherland knows he needs to protect her from whatever happened to her aunt and uncle. He brings her in, going to his closest ally in the White House, Diane Farr (Oscar nominee Hong Chau, compelling as usual). Can they keep Rose safe and get to the bottom of what her aunt and uncle had discovered? And how is it related to the train bombing that got Sutherland into this mess in the first place?

After a couple of episodes, “The Night Agent” reveals a parallel plot involving the Vice President’s daughter Maddie (Sarah Desjardins). Her security detail is run by a tough agent named Chelsea Arrington (the engaging Fola Evans-Akingbola) and a new addition in Agent Erik Monks (D.B. Woodside), who took a bullet to stop an assassination and is basically restarting his career with what should be an easy gig keeping a college student safe. Of course, it’s not. When Maddie becomes a target herself, the season eventually intertwines the Arrington and Sutherland arcs into an explosive series of final episodes.