As The Crown's Final Season Begins, The Netflix Hit Slips Fully into Melodrama

The opening minutes of this final season cement the tragic direction it will explore, at least in its first half: A man walking his dog on the quiet streets of Paris at night. A car speeds past into the Pont de l’Alma tunnel. A crash. A phalanx of motorcycles follows. As the man hurriedly calls emergency services, the muzzle flash of a dozen cameras strobes out of the dark tunnel entrance. Diana has died, and the world’s mourning will turn into its own kind of spectacle.

This is the moment this most recent era of the show has been building towards ever since Emma Corrin stepped into the role in season four: where the first three seasons kept up with Queen Elizabeth’s early days and the gradual realization that her own personal wants and needs must be sacrificed for the titular crown, the latter half of the show’s life has turned its eye towards another young woman rattled by the expectations of monarchy and its increasing dissonance with modern life. But this time, our protagonist escapes the noose of royalism just in time to meet a far more ignominious fate—paradoxically, sealing her beauty and grace forever in the eyes of a mourning public.

It’s here that this final season, split in awkward twain by Netflix in an attempt to prolong the show’s eventual end, spends its focus: on the final days of Diana’s life. For these four episodes (the last six will drop the following month), writer/showrunner Peter Morgan spins delicious melodrama from one of modernity’s most harrowing moments. Flashing back to eight weeks prior, we see Diana (Elizabeth Debicki, continuing her astonishing capture of the Princess of Wales’ beguiling beauty, smile peeking out from her tilted head) striving to carve a future for herself in a post-royalty landscape. In the process, she and Charles (Dominic West, still oddly cast) stake out different roles in the public eye: she the humanitarian and tabloid superstar, he the devoted monarchist desperate to bring Camilla Parker-Bowles (an unrecognizable Olivia Williams) into the royal good graces.

All the while, Diana’s budding relationship with film producer Dodi al-Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) begins to take shape—partly the product of their chemistry, but largely engineered, so claims the show, by Dodi’s father, Mohammad al-Fayed (Salim Daw), in his latest gambit to engineer the monarchy’s favor. Daw is deliciously manipulative here, a father who can’t help but use his boy as a tool to achieve his own goals; he’s got more in common with the Windsors than Elizabeth may want to admit. But Abdalla is heartbreaking as an older Dodi, whose dilemma serves as a fascinating parallel to Diana: They’re both trapped in various prisons of familial obligation, and Dodi is desperate to borrow Diana’s strength to break free like she did.