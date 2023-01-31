The Ark is a Modest Adventure of Clever Pseudo-Science

Everyone on board Ark One is in cryogenic sleep for five years until the freak accident at the beginning of the pilot. Many people do not survive, including the highest authority figures, and the food and water supply are at a low point. They have a year to make these conditions work and to combine the skills of the many people on board. “The Ark” is a nifty problem-solver sci-fi show, made digestible by shameless stock dialogue mixed with plenty of cliffhanger moments. It also helps that there’s the low-simmering problem here that all of humanity is at stake if the Ark One voyage falls apart.

“The Ark” creates an efficient ecosystem with its large cast, spreading its many conflicts to the various people on board. De facto leader Lt. Sharon Garret (Christie Burke) is most of all concerned with creating a stable sense of leadership on board, sometimes undermined by two men underneath her power, Lt. James Brice (Richard Fleeshman) and Lt. Spencer Lane (Reece Ritchie). When they’re not doing something behind Lt. Garret’s back, they are questioning her background, and possibly getting involved in some shady stuff themselves.

There’s one doctor on board, Shalini Peris’ Dr. Sanjivni Kabir, while Tiana Upcheva’s Eva Markovic is initially in charge of the water. Some characters are extensively broad as if they were bargains from the show: the characters are easy to follow so that they can lead to the film's fancy-worded problem-solving. Angus (Ryan Adams) is a brainiac who takes over resources and comes up with a solution for a small food supply. There’s a second wiz kid on board, the 19-year-old Alicia (Stacey Read), who speaks even faster and has even more oversized glasses than Angus, serving the same purpose. Christina Wolfe’s Cat Brandice is thrown into the mix almost as a cheap bit of comic relief, fashioned into a cheeky influencer who is given mental health duties, despite barely having experience.