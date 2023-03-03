HBO’s Rain Dogs Finds Humor, Despair in the Working-Class Mum at its Center

The only option she has is her toxic friend Selby (Jack Farthing), who the liner notes call “Iris' pseudo father (and Costello's pseudo soulmate).” The series opens with his release from jail for his regular reliance on physical violence. In “Rain Dogs,” we never see him hit Costello, but the characters make several allusions to the fact that he has and does. Still, Selby has money. Unearned family money but enough to pay off Costello’s tab with her landlord and get her out of this particular bind.

Of course, more problems lie ahead. “Rain Dogs” follows Costello and Iris through them as the duo rises and falls, finding and losing bits of happiness.

This may not sound much like a comedy, even the “dark comedy” of the show’s branding, but “Rain Dogs” fits the genre as well as the much-acclaimed “The Bear” does. There are funny bits, and Cooper consistently lands her character’s jokes and gets humor out of her swagger. And she’s supported by a delightful Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo as Gloria, the mother-daughter pair’s “loyal yet chaotic godmother/best friend.”

But the point of “Rain Dogs” is not to make you laugh. Rather, it poses a series of questions around class, sexuality, and authenticity that recognize the absurdity of it all even as it does not attempt to propose solutions.

Costello and Iris face a harsher world than anyone else in the show. Not because they are simply poor. Or because Costello is an alcoholic. Or because she does sex work. No, their hard lot is because of their lack of resources—not just monetarily but also in their network. Costello has no given family to rely on.