Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen’s Apple TV+ Buddy Comedy Platonic is Amiable and Harmless

For all the irresistible sitcom arcs that have been made about will-they-won’t-they friendships between two close buddies (take your pick; I’ll choose Nick and Jess from “New Girl”) “Platonic” is at least subversive in nixing the usual tension. It’s refreshing to see a comedy about this dynamic between two people who fit together but don’t want to get together-together. In its wiser, sharper moments, “Platonic” is like a romantic comedy about a couple who are coasting—they aren’t insecure about their closeness, but the parts of themselves they’re trying to escape from for another night.

But in riffing on these ideas, the title couldn’t be more literal. “Platonic” is about as harmless and amiable as it can be.

The series, from co-creators and series directors Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller (who are married in real life), catches Sylvia (Rose Byrne) and Will (Seth Rogen) at midlife crisis points. She’s facing burnout from being a stay-at-home mom to three kids, while her passion for being a lawyer dissipated 13 years ago; he is recently divorced and working as a brewmaster at a rising craft brew spot where he often argues with his fellow employees. Sylvia has pantsuits; Will has vintage designer wear. She’s stuck; he’s struggling.

Sylvia and Will reunite for a few minutes after she first reaches out, and their first meeting is hilarious—they have nothing to say to each other as they sit at a Starbucks. She shows him a pic of her three kids, and he bellows out a “Wow, there they are. Cool.” But in the series’ sometimes savvy way of presenting friendships, he invites her to check out the bar, not thinking she’d come. When she does arrive, they end up rebooting a friendship that’s often sparked by impulsivity. Though they have a falling out that night when she has to go home and cut off the fun, Sylvia and Will are soon texting and razzing each other that night, beginning a series of hangs that gradually change who they are.