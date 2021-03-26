Netflix’s The Irregulars Succumbs to Some Pretty Regular Problems

The premise of “The Irregulars” is admittedly clever. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes often used local kids, street urchins with their ears to the ground, to get the information he needed to solve cases. What if they were doing the actual solving for the drug-addicted Holmes and he was really just taking the credit? Set in Victorian London, “The Irregulars” places a group of distinctly troubled teens into a world of murder mysteries and supernatural events, turning two of the most infamous crime-solvers in history—Doctor Watson (Royce Pierreson) and Sherlock Holmes (Henry Lloyd-Hughes)—into supporting characters who generally give them trouble.

The lead in this period piece is the charming and empowered 17-year-old Bea (Thaddea Graham, a likely future star), the tough-talking head of the gang of unusual crime solvers that give the show its name. Her main drive is to protect her fragile but possibly powerful younger sister Jessie (Darci Shaw) as much as find a form of justice for what’s in front of her. You see, Jessie has psychic powers, and one of the more interesting arcs of “The Irregulars” is embedded in Bea and Jessie merely trying to figure out the truth about their lineage and what the nightmares that haunt Jessie mean for their future.

The young men of “The Irregulars” don’t make as much of an impact as Graham or Shaw, but Harrison Osterfield is the likely fan favorite as Leo, the rich kid who has been trapped in his royal palace for most of his 17 years because he’s a hemophiliac. He falls for Bea and sneaks out to join in their escapades, much to the dismay of Billy (Jojo Macari), who has had an unrequited love thing for Bea himself for most of his life. Finally, there’s Spike (McKell David), the charmer, and, of course, Watson and Holmes themselves. Watson is portrayed as a charismatic manipulator who butts heads with Bea and the gang more than anything else while Holmes struggles with demons and addictions.