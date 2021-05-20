Netflix’s Master of None Returns with Effective Moments in Love

While “Moments in Love” is technically spread out over five episodes, it really has about seven episodes of story. The first chapter is 55 minutes; the fourth chapter is 52 minutes; the others are around 25. That first hour brings us back into the life of Denise, who has gotten married and written a successful novel called The Three Loves of Althea Waters. She is struggling with the follow-up, something that Ansari and Waithe can understand given how much “Master of None” was universally acclaimed. (Waithe went on a tear, involved in "The Chi," "Queen and Slim," and the recent "Them"). While the “cost of success” narrative has been done to death, there’s something interesting in the way this project points a finger back at the artists who become so obsessed with repeating their accomplishments that they ignore the people around them. Denise barely calls Dev anymore and doesn’t even know that he’s moved back in with his parents. Worse, she seems to be drifting from Alicia, and when her wife suggests they have a child, the fact that Denise brings up her work first is a signal that this is a decision that could backfire. It definitely does, but in unexpected ways.

That first episode will be too slow and deliberate for some people. It has long dialogue scenes, and even a pair of dance numbers between Alicia and Denise that have very different energies. What’s interesting is how Ansari the director will spend an incredible amount of time on what might be considered mundane and then speed through major events with montage. It creates a sense of leafing through old photographs—sometimes we linger over one for a long time; sometimes we leaf through the years in a matter of seconds.

There’s an undeniable sense of something lost in this story that feature writers will use as commentary on Ansari’s career and allegations. When Dev says, “I never realized how good I had it,” it’s hard not to think about how life has changed “Master of None” so drastically. A show that was once about pushing into an optimistic future has become one that’s more focused on mistakes and regrets. The second and third episodes threaten to sink this entire project into a self-indulgent mud, but then Ansari and Waithe shift their focus to Alicia in the fourth episode, which is a tour de force for Ackie. It would be a spoiler to discuss the emotional current that drives the hour, but it’s a deeply empathetic and powerful piece of work, an example of a writer, director, and star being on exactly the same page.