Excellent Performances Lead Hulu's Disturbing Horror Series Monsterland

All to say that this makes for some great horror television, especially if you enjoy being challenged by how tragic a scary story is willing to be. “Monsterland” still has a good deal of creepy demons and supernatural figures, but it’s the people who will be making you go from one episode to the next. Not because it makes you happy to see what awful things they experience, but because it’s so visceral. These specific characters wouldn’t get the focus of a feature film, and creator Mary Laws' “Monsterland," featuring the work of directors like Desiree Akhavan, Nicolas Pesce, Logan Kibens, Anne Sewitsky, Babak Anvari and Craig William Macneill, gives them a loving place to be seen. It’s just not jump scare horror, though. It’s often scarier than that.

The first episode helps set the stage for an anthology that is like a collection of character studies, using these short stories from author Nathan Ballingrud to look at different lives that witness reality slowly bending in front of them, in turn taking the audience to its freaky visuals and concepts. Kaitlyn Dever stars in “Port Fourchon, LA” as Toni, a young mother who is growing increasingly irritated at her young child’s behavior problems of screaming, fighting, and biting, and is struggling to keep the power on in her home. She’s protected herself with a strong exterior that gets chipped away at with each painful thought that comes in her mind, whether it’s the frustration of her daughter getting kicked out of daycare, or her own memory of being pregnant and trying to get an abortion. A strange man (Jonathan Tucker) shows up at her diner job one day, originally framed as a type of unconscionable parasite. The episode builds far beyond the man’s cliche serial killer appearance and icy disposition, and the most unforgettable moments are about what Toni ultimately chooses to do with her life.

Dever leads the way for a series that is replete with excellent performances, the emotional weight of this anthology legitimized by actors who are able to create full, haunting ideas of these people we get to know for approximately 50 minutes. Take the second episode, which shifts gears to a young man named Nick (Charlie Tahan) in “Eugene, Oregon.” He has to take care of his bedridden mother, working a fast food job when he’s not caring for all of her needs. He finds solace in a group online that helps him understand a shadow that he’s seen in his apartment, and as the series depicts a lonely young man getting sucked into a dark part of the internet, it has a tenderness too. Tahan goes through a great deal of emotional turmoil, and you can practically feel the weight on his shoulders as he shuffles from one tragic action to the next, and the release of talking to his friends online. Like the other great moments of this anthology, it recognizes a person who might be lost in the bigger picture.