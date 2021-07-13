Hulu's McCartney 3,2,1 Deconstructs a Legend

That is to say that “McCartney 3,2,1,” an introspective but slight trip down memory lane, owes its approach more to Rubin than McCartney. It’s just the producer and the Beatle, sitting around a recording console or a piano, as if they were on a stage, in the spotlight. They listen to McCartney's music, and isolate different audio tracks for discussion points. Executive produced by Rubin and McCartney, Zachary Heinzerling's six-part series wants to look like how a Rubin production sounds, but it doesn’t have the same magic.

The affair is captured in black and white, and the cinematography is sometimes antsy to inject energy into otherwise still moments. (You can even see the camera track, and crew members, in the background.) It’s intimate, but without a great deal more going in the series, it’s too slight of a set-up; the shadows and sometimes big bursts of white light seem to cover up what few good visual ideas there are to the series. Color footage from music’s past—related to McCartney and his influences—is briefly incorporated for fever dream flashbacks.

McCartney and Rubin are both musical forces who do not know (or care to know, and that's their power) music theory; they both seem kind of amazed how a C major turns into different but fitting chords on other white keys on the piano. Their idea of what sounds good comes from their ears, and instinct. That keeps their discussion here accessible, so to speak, as McCartney talks about feelings, moments, impulses. "McCartney 3,2,1" remains staunchly acoustic in capturing all of this, with the series' focus jumping his career timeline with unflinching abandon.