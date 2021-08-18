Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers is a Crowded, Tedious Retreat

The show does inspire uniformly strong performances from people that you haven't exactly seen in this light, a type of pull that does helps this David E. Kelley and John-Henry Butterworth adaptation of the Liane Moriarty book get through its more redundant or drier passages. Melissa McCarthy is prickly and vulnerable as Francis, a writer who comes to the program right after hearing horrible news about her new book that will shape the next direction of her career. She shares numerous touching scenes with Bobby Cannavale as Tony, a hot-headed, burned-out guy with a pill addiction and a great amount of self-loathing on his shoulders. With the surprising chemistry that comes from spending so much time with them, Cannavale and McCarthy share numerous scenes that show an escalating friendship, especially when they recognize each other’s inner angst.

Michael Shannon remains a top-notch scene-stealer across any medium here, playing a dad and high school teacher named Napoleon who has come to the retreat with his wife Heather (Asher Keddie) and daughter Zoe (Grace Van Patten). The family shares a traumatic loss that they struggle to talk about, but that Shannon’s peppy, adventurous Napoleon tries to overcome with desperate optimism, a stark contrast to the hollowed out presence of Heather and Zoe. I call Shannon a scene-stealer here because of how he commands various scenes with his singing voice, including a pants-less number that shows just how much stronger “Nine Perfect Strangers” would be from continuing to embrace its strange side. Another scene in which everyone participates in a potato sack race also proves to be an island.

Perhaps the most excited of client of them all, but also the most conflicted, is Regina Hall’s Carmel. She has an aggressively bubbly nature to getting into the program, wanting to believe and be swept away by whatever Masha and her program, Tranquillum, has to offer. But we learn this is a mask for an explosive anger within. Hall plays this part incredibly broad and yet keeps these extremes grounded, making it believable that she would be so intense to want to experience Masha’s salvation, and later have a rage that comes out in small bursts.