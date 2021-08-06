FX’s Reservation Dogs Captures a Specific Native Experience

This group’s chemistry is evident, and not just during the somewhat illegal situations they might find themselves in, but also during movie nights, catfish lunches, and visits to the infamous IHS clinic. The performances stand on their own, and a cameo in the third episode from the legendary Gary Farmer is a cherry on top. A few other big names appear throughout this first season, including the incredible Wes Studi, who is originally from a small town outside the Cherokee Nation similar to the setting of the show.

"Reservation Dogs" was shot on location in Okmulgee, which is the capital of the Muscogee Nation. Harjo is Seminole and Muscogee, currently living within the Muscogee Nation in a little area known as Tulsa. This area of the country can only be authentically recreated for the screen by creatives who understand the history and how it plays into modern Indigenous experience. Many Native people who still live in this stretch of Oklahoma are descendants of those who were forcibly and legally relocated from their traditional homelands after President Andrew Jackson signed the Indian Removal Act in 1830. The legacy of that pain and necessary resilience has created a bond between this land and the Indigenous cultures that have continued to exist despite the many attempts by the government to eliminate anything Indian. The General Allotment Act of 1887, as well as the state of Oklahoma entering the Union in 1907, are just some of the other historical hindrances that Native communities in Indian Country have adapted to.

This bond and the need for connection to community might be the reason so many Native people stay with the wide open fields, the best sunsets that have ever graced the sky, the Sonic Drive-Ins every couple miles or so, and tornado season. But there are much uglier aspects to this way of life that would inspire teenage friends to do anything in their ability to escape to the great unknown that is California. These contradictory yet coexisting truths that make up the Native experience in Oklahoma are felt from the first few minutes of the pilot, and are a direct result of the show’s groundbreaking involvement of Native talent in all aspects of the production.