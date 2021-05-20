Showtime's Hilarious Flatbush Midemeanors Feels Totally Fresh

In the three episodes granted for review, “Flatbush Misdemeanors” displays the same penchant for dry dark humor that shot “Atlanta” into orbit while distilling the shared downbeat emotions tethering these two men together.

Friends since middle school, Dan (Perlman) and Kevin (Iso) are unlikely roommates. Dan works as a grammar school teacher by Flatbush and Caton. Jaded and visually sad, he pops anti-anxiety medication with the frequency of House, M.D. digesting vicodin. Unlike Gregory House, however, Dan isn’t a savant. He drifts listlessly from day-to-day with little regard for his students, and doesn’t even know who’s passing or failing. Instead his doleful eyes settle on the school’s springy-haired assistant principal Jess (Sharlene Cruz). Kevin, on the other hand, is a struggling Black painter sleeping on Dan’s couch. He makes ends meet by working as a bicycle courier for a local jerk-chicken joint.

“Flatbush Misdemeanors” isn’t a show filled with big plot points; similar to “Atlanta,” modest scenarios drive Iso and Perlman’s lean writing. In the premiere, Kevin makes a food delivery to a local drug dealer Drew (Hassan Johnson), only to accidentally spill a bottle of the dealer’s Codeine cough syrup. An irate Drew allows Kevin a single day to pay him back the lost earnings before he kills him. On its face, that probably doesn’t sound low-key. But the series never delves into any actual violence.

The majority of the first episode’s run time is dedicated to exploring the tapestry of this well-felt neighborhood: Kevin turns to his activist girlfriend Jasmine (Kerry Coddett) for financial help. Dan goes to his boisterous, trolling Black father-in-law, Kareem (Kareem Green), to elicit funds too. All the while, Dan angles to quell an altercation between his two students—Zayna (Kristin Dodson) and Dami (Zuri Reed)—over a Gucci belt. Another episode sees the pair trying to save an older Black tenant from eviction in the gentrifying neighborhood. One other witnesses Dan toting a mini-cactus as a present for Jess’ birthday party. Random run-ins with side characters further add depth and contours to this Brooklyn hub.