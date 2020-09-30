Ethan Hawke Soars in Showtime’s The Good Lord Bird

Newcomer Joshua Caleb Johnson narrates the story of Onion, a slave boy who finds himself a part of the abolitionist army in Bleeding Kansas, a time when the state became a battleground over the issue of slavery. John Brown (Hawke) believed that slavery was a literal affront to God. A man who preached the word of the Lord with nearly every breath, John Brown saw slavery as a sin, and let’s just say Brown was willing to lead the “Gunfighters of the Gospel” to stop it. Hawke plays Brown as a fire-and-brimstone preacher, with his wide eyes and bushy beard, and the passion in his performance is palpable. It’s a riveting piece of work, capturing a man for whom impassioned speeches about the very fate of mankind would just come tumbling out of him as if there was no way he could stop them. Hawke is one of the most impressive actors of his generation, a man who can look as comfortable in a modern rom-com as he does in the middle of the fight against slavery. He holds every frame he’s in of “The Good Lord Bird,” and his passion for his craft clearly inspired everyone else, on both sides of the camera.

Brown’s instinctual style is contrasted nicely with a vision of Frederick Douglass (Daveed Diggs) as a man very aware of his image and every carefully chosen word. Creators Mark Richard and Hawke envision Douglass not as a vain person—although a bit about how much the camera loves him edges into that territory—but as someone who had to watch everything that he said and did. By the time he appears in this show, he’s in a position of power in his speeches about the tyranny of slavery, and there’s a fascinating contrast to the regulated control of Douglass against Brown’s righteous fury of unchecked indignation. Douglass believes in using his position to change the world; Brown believes in letting the world burn.

However, this is not a white savior narrative. If anything, Onion’s story pokes holes in that very concept. The young man ends up being confused for a girl, and Brown and his company consider Onion a young lady for the bulk of the show, even dressing him as such. It’s a funny subplot that’s not overdone but really just a part of one of the main thematic thrusts of the show in that Onion is freed from slavery but then denied ownership over his actual existence. He’s still told what to do, what to wear, and where to be. What constitutes actual freedom and how easily liberators can become a different kind of oppressor is weaved through all seven episodes, but this is a show refreshingly light on forced timeliness, allowing viewers instead of characters to draw those connections. You will probably draw them.