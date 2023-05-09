Brian Tyree Henry, Kate Mara Star in Promising Thriller Class of ‘09

Henry stars as Tayo, an unusual trainee who struggles with some of the physical requirements of training at Quantico in the first timeline. So what happened in the future timeline that made him end his tenure as a divisive and transformative head of the F.B.I.? That path seems to open in the second episode in a riveting sequence in which Tayo is confronted with a vicious domestic terrorist, one who stages a Waco-esque tragedy before fleeing and planning greater carnage. Tayo discovers that the evil he has been trying to contain is far-reaching and unafraid of crossing personal lives, putting his loved ones in danger. How far will Tayo go to defeat him?

The theme of how much we should sacrifice for privacy and due process becomes a clear center of “Class of ’09.” Without spoiling, let’s say it’s a show designed to provoke conversations about modern crime-fighting techniques, asking us how technology could be both a blessing and a curse in that department. The future material echoes the final act of “The Dark Knight” and even “Minority Report.” When tech develops to the point that it can help defeat crime, who controls that tech could be one of the most important decisions in our history.

The underrated Kate Mara stars opposite Henry as Ashley Poet, a successful undercover agent who doesn’t come from the same kind of law-and-order background as many FBI cadets. Without resorting to melodrama, Mara plays her as a more empathetic law person who feels designed to balance out a show that can be heavy on techspeak and moral discussion. Mara does her best to distinguish the timelines, really carving out three versions of Poet. In the past, she was a keen observer, and her success makes her a confident leader in the present timeline. But the weary version of Poet in the future is the most distressing, as if she no longer can muster the empathy that got her into the job in the first place.