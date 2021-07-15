Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon! Puts on a Dazzling, Self-Aware Show

A funny thing happens when they try to go back to reality: they are not able to. A leprechaun played by Martin Short (billed in the credits even with this brief appearance in episode one) gives them the low-down—only people walking with their true love are allowed to cross the bridge back into reality. That leaves Melissa and Josh in a juicy conundrum that gives the light-hearted project a vital gravity. Who is their right person then, if not each other?

The couple retreats back to Schmigadoon and their relationship officially ends. It’s here that the story takes on the plot of something like an indie dramedy about two partners seeing other people when their love has faded. It's been a long time coming, given how flashbacks at the beginning of each episode shows how the relationship ended up in therapy; Josh's adamant disinterest in singing in "Schmigadoon!" is an extension of how he can't express himself in the relationship, and how she invests in what he does not. Strong and Key create various sparks whenever they clash about their bizarre predicament, their banter shifting from self-aware digs about the strange world and more to addressing problems they brought in with them. Like two theater kids who break up in the middle of a production, Melissa and Josh are stuck having to deal with the pain of seeing their partner getting close with others.

There are many great contenders for Melissa and Josh, ripped from the playbooks but enacted with heart. Aaron Tveit's bad boy Danny (who operates the town's Tunnel of Love) twirls and floats like Gene Kelly as he talks about not being able to be tamed, until of course he meets Melissa; a self-protective but at times radiant schoolmarm named Emma (Ariana DeBose) lights up her individual sequences that catch Josh's eye, including an adorable routine that has her and her students dancing on their desks. Then there’s Jaime Camil's dashing but egocentric Doc Lopez, who also has a great voice and sumptuous camera presence, and takes Melissa even farther from Josh. All of these supporting actors are gifted with clever, touching, often catchy musical numbers from Cinco Paul, who co-created the series with Ken Daurio.

"Schmigadoon!" leaves you wanting more from its harvest of scene-stealers (not to mention the likes of Fred Armsen, Jane Krakowski, Ann Harada and Dove Cameron, who also appear), and while the story's plotting is energetic it doesn't make a lot of room for everyone. Take the almighty Kristin Chenoweth, who has approximately one big musical number as the town’s hilariously pious buzzkill Mildred, who hovers around town and stares at Melissa and Josh with contempt. Chenoweth's big moment is incredible though, how she talk-sings and stirs up the Schmigadoonies in a way that only sounds like rapping. But while she holds the center of a high-speed, one-take musical number later in the season, her reduced screen-time overall is a tough part of the bargain. The show really is a three-hour musical chopped into six episodes, with two leads who let the singing and dancing happen around them.