But even for a movie about a theatrical sport, focused around an actor who wants to learn what it's like to wrestle for real, "You Cannot Kill David Arquette" rings far too much like a vanity project. The movie doesn’t quite negotiate the idea of him both being a celebrity and also a longshot within wrestling, and any time it wants us to pat him on the back “for doing it the right way” it reminds us that the game is different for him than the people he wants to rumble with. Especially as he builds up his resurrected career on the independent wrestling circuit, sometimes you can’t help but think that he’s fighting people with lesser fame but far more time in the ring.

Co-directors David Darg and Price James jump right into Arquette's dream of taking back this part of his life, and as much as they want to have a “Rocky”-like real-life story, they tell it in a strange way. Every now and then, the editing will return to explaining why he’s doing this—that he’s always loved wrestling—or his end-game of simply trying to get better. But the movie takes off with Arquette simply deciding to do this, and then later tries to show him proving that he's not joking. Arquette decides that he should get a trainer, and even goes to Mexico to rumble with luchadors. These scenes are sweet, and show a growth in Arquette’s wrestling skill. But however big the charm of these scenes, it's all still surface-level.

The film could have done more with emphasizing what this all means to Arquette's career as an actor. Early on, as the doc tries to sell him as a can-do underdog in Hollywood, Arquette talks about getting rejections for ten years: “Who does that?” he asks. But the smallest glance at his IMDb shows that he has indeed been working, whether or not he’s entirely proud of the work or not. In turn, the stakes of the movie are lightweight—it’s a redemption that’s strictly personal, and doesn't seem like it would affect his acting career if he bowed out.