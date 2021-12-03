Jacob steps into a pack of fellow patients and meets among several others, Rufus (Fionn O'Shea), who thinks of himself as a lovable German Shepherd, and love interest Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp), a long house-trained resident under the thumb of a key staff member. Some of them have a hard time adjusting, and get “prop privileges” to wear costumes that bring them closer to their desired form. Despite what it entails, the setup is never played for laughs, but the opposite. Their desperation has a deep sadness.

But for as much writer/director Biancheri pumps copious ideas into this concept, the solemn tone and lack of thematic focus renders the overwrought outing underwhelming. A premise like this would have been more effective had it been executed with the acidity of someone like director Yorgos Lanthimos, in which the premise could unfold as satirical commentary rather than straightforward indignation.

Still, as it stands, there’s notable value in her direction of a cast that goes along with the quasi-bizarre premise without falling into caricature. The ensemble’s devotion to the animal conducts and sounds, to the detriment of their characters’ mental health in this brutal environment, elicits in one a decidedly uncomfortable reaction.

Utterly committed to the part, MacKay is the film’s most absorbing asset; his feral physicality convinces us that Jacob harbors zero doubt about his most fulfilling state. And when finally in front of a real wolf, he seems at ease. As they howl together, a fleeting sense of recognition is sparked. MacKay’s unmannered raw turn perseveres in holding our tested attention amid the mostly haphazard plot.

MacKay stares at his companions in pain with a conflicted gaze, half compassion and half pity. He is almost perpetually stoic. Jacob puts honest effort into trying to change for the sake of his bipedal family, but as the torment increases the less he can contain his truth—one he recalls feeling from an early age.