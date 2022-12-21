It’s a comfort knowing that Harry is never really alone in the jungle, even when Samantha gets called back to the U.S. to finish her thesis. Frost and Lesh were there throughout, which is important because Harry goes through some very dark periods when he’s “alone” with his memories of the war in the rough platform building he calls home. The thing that keeps Harry going is his bond with Keanu, who Harry is hand-raising in the style of a mother ocelot so Keanu can rejoin the wild when he gets old enough to fend for himself.

And Harry does act like Keanu’s mom, teaching the young cat to hunt and breaking down in tears when he spends the night alone in the jungle for the first time. (They grow up so fast—in this case, in 18 months.) It’s not clear if the intense experience of mothering this animal, and the emotional rollercoaster that comes with it, is helping or hurting Harry; when the time comes to push Keanu out of the proverbial nest, the tough love required opens a vein of anger inside of Harry that’s frightening to watch. The swelling strings on the score tell us that this is all productive, and the project's thesis requires that Harry come out of this experience a changed person. But he really should be enrolled in some aftercare after essentially using a stint at a wildlife rehabilitation center as intense PTSD therapy.

To Harry, Keanu is family. Everyone else in this film is family, too, whether biological or chosen. And it is an unfortunate truth that other people’s family albums are more interesting to them than they are to anyone else. (Take the sequence where Harry’s parents come for a visit, which is edited together like a vacation video.) Exceptions can be made for baby ocelots, of course, and the portions of the film that are just footage of Keanu romping and pouncing and not knowing his own strength provide the dopamine jolt that viewers crave from a movie like this one. But while the points where “Wildcat” goes beyond simply being a feel-good nature documentary and delves into Harry’s mental health struggles are honest, they raise more questions than they answer. Keanu will be fine. It’s his human parent one worries about.

Now playing in theaters and available on Prime Video on December 30th.