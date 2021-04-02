Directed by Jed Rothstein, “WeWork: The Rise and Fall” is the story of a cult, as told like a financial investigation in Forbes magazine (the documentary was co-produced by Forbes Entertainment). That is to say, while it is insightful on the murky history of the business, it’s missing more emphasis on the human experience specific to how demagogue Adam Neumann inspired thousands of people to believe in him. WeWork was not just your place of business, it was your community. Neumann used smoke and mirrors as a businesses foundation, expressed through his spiritual nonsense about the changing the world. As one NYU professor says in the doc: “For god’s sake, they were renting f**king desks.”

The gist of WeWork was, and still is, to give the Millennial work force a space more representative of their small businesses and unconventional ideas. To do away with conventional office layouts and business practices, and rent buildings around the world so that people can participate in something bigger than them. Even before Covid-19, as this documentary notes with a tear in its eye at the end, Neumann might have been onto something. But his success story with the business is one of constantly obscuring the numbers, of often spending more than earning. And of Neumann getting richer and richer.

Neumann was not interviewed for the documentary (nor was his wife Rebekah, or the WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey, the latter curiously under-described) but Neumann looms in various collected footage. The documentary charts some of the growth of a messianic figure and his following, in which numerous examples show how image-conscious he is, of wanting to be a revered public speaker and smooth on-camera spokesperson. Rothstein tries to see through his hokum, reckoning with how a business model cannot be as ephemeral as spirituality, or promises to change the world.