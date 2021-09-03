Based on the Max Booth III novella of the same name (and with a script by the author), “We Need to Do Something” opens with a family taking shelter in their very impressive bathroom during a crazy storm. As their phones burst out tornado warnings, they shelter and wait to see what happens next. Daughter Melissa (Sierra McCormick) is attached to her phone, trying to get in touch with someone important in her life and find out if they’re safe. Son Bobby (John James Cronin) balances out his fear by being in the comforting embrace of his family. Mom Diane (Vinessa Shaw) tries to assuage Bobby’s fears while deflecting passive-aggressive barbs from Dad Robert (Pat Healy). There’s clearly bad blood between the parents. It will get worse.

After a blinding bright light and intense noise outside, Robert tries to open the bathroom door only to find it’s been blocked by a tree that fell into their house. They’re trapped. Being confined in a bathroom with your family and no food or supplies would be bad enough, but things get much worse when it’s revealed that something other than bad weather is happening outside this confined space. It starts with a talking demon dog voiced by Ozzy Osbourne of all people to give you some idea of the downright Satanic situation in which this family finds itself. And the terror is compounded not only by their limited understanding of what’s happening outside their house—which feels very 2020—but the fact that Robert is a pretty weak excuse for a father and a man. Oh, and then there’s a snake.

What I liked the most about “We Need to Do Something” was the sense that I really had no idea what it was going to do next. Horror is often a predictable genre, but O’Grady and Booth often manage to turn left when you expect this movie to go right. They also embed their tone with a darkly comedic undercurrent that reminded me of Sam Raimi’s ‘80s work and other filmmakers who recognized that it’s OK to laugh at extremely disturbing situations. Pat Healy’s work helps manage this tone, turning his father from Hell up to 11 with wide eyes and screaming line delivery. He’s every patriarch who realized only under pressure that he was incapable of handling it.