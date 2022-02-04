By far the best part of “The Wolf and the Lion” is the remarkable footage of the animals. This is not CGI. This is a real-life wolf and a real-life lion who are, the end credit sequence assures us, real-life best friends. The human characters and the slight storyline designed around them is incidental not just to the animal footage but to his message about the importance of allowing wild animals to stay in the wild. After all, as well-cared for as they certainly are, the working animals telling us this story are living in civilization and performing for a camera.

The movie’s opening shots set up the conflict between the beauty of the natural world and the cruelty of the human world. First, there's an idyllic scene of a mother lion with her cubs on the African veld, illuminated by golden light and an artistic sun flare, and then a close-up of the barrel of a gun. A cub is then put in a cage that is packed onto a small plane, the cub-napped baby making throaty squeaking sounds of fear as the plane takes off for the other side of the world, sold to a circus in Canada.

The human who will befriend the animals begins as far from the wilds of Africa as possible. Classical piano student Alma (Molly Kunz), lives in a big city and is working hard on an upcoming competition. A teacher tries unsuccessfully to reassure her, but she snaps, “I don’t want it to be great. I want it to be perfect.”

Alma’s beloved grandfather has just died, and so she makes a brief trip to Quebec for his eco-funeral. His house is the only building on a remote island so far from the rest of the world that there is no phone or cell signal. He has left her a recorded message, telling her to trust her heart and explaining that he has befriended a she-wolf. “She isn’t tame, of course, but she is not fearful,” he says, so the wolf may come to the house. The plane carrying the lion cub crashes and the cub literally falls into Alma’s arms. Mama she-wolf comes to the house, bringing her cub and nurses both babies as though the little lion is part of her litter. When she disappears, Alma takes over, making it a three-species family. Her plans for a one-night visit turn into an indefinite stay.