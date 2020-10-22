Chris Rock narrates “The Witches,” introducing viewers to the basic foundational truth of the story that follows: “Witches are REAL!” He explains how all those other stories of monsters and legends are nonsense ... but not witches. They actually do prowl the shadows of this world, and they hate nothing more than children. Their purpose is to literally destroy as many kids as possible, and our narrator knows this because he had a personal encounter with the Grand High Witch herself, and he’s going to tell you about it.

Flashback to our hero Charlie (Jahzir Bruno) as a boy, orphaned by a car accident and sent to live with his grandma Agatha (Octavia Spencer). A major change from the source material here is not only transferring the action across the pond to Alabama in the late 1960s but adding a subtext of Southern race relations in that era. It’s sadly underdeveloped as an interesting theme to unpack, but the fact that Charlie and Agatha stand out in the action that later unfolds at a high-priced hotel makes them feel like underdogs in a different way.

That action doesn’t really get going until Agatha learns that Charlie saw a witch. She believes him, and goes into further detail about the history of witches, revealing that her childhood friend was turned into a chicken by one of them years earlier—the image of a scared child literally becoming a giant bird for the rest of her life is the first one here that could have your kids waking you up in the middle of the night. She also previews the visual facts of witches—gloves to cover their claws, talons instead of feet, a smile that stretches so far that it turns demonic—that Zemeckis then unloads with typically impressive visual acumen. He may have left his mo-cap films of the ‘00s behind, but that experience clearly influenced this project, which often has so many visual effects happening at the same time that it feels like a live-action cartoon.