“The Unheard” has its shining moments, but they are not enough to cover for some glaring missteps. Although the premise is strong, its execution is less-than-convincing. Watson plays the leading role in such a whisper that her underwhelming performance doesn’t carry the screams or suspense the movie aims for. It seems as if she weren’t given enough material or direction to liven things up on-screen, which is noticeable since she is alone for a good portion of the movie. Not all of the filming, editing, or writing choices land on the same tone, which lessens the story's overall impact. Some of the more badly staged moments elicited a few eye rolls and groans from this viewer.

Screenwriters Michael Rasmussen and Shawn Rasmussen weave two parallel scary narratives into one—that of a young woman who undergoes experimental surgery with unintended consequences and that of a haunted town where women like Chloe’s mother go missing. But the two story threads don’t always blend smoothly. Some plot twists are given away or shoehorned in, and some scenes take too much time luxuriating in VCR trips down memory lane instead of building towards something. It’s as if this movie’s rhythm is off-beat.

Despite this supernatural influence from cassette tapes, Brown and cinematographer Owen Levelle imagine Chloe’s world to look rather drab. It’s the off-season on the Cape, but the setting is brown and muddy instead of New England’s famous fall colors. Some images have a soft-focused quality as if the sharpness was blurred to look like it was shot through a light haze. When light streams through the windows, the image looks blown out, intensifying the haze. Other scenes are so aged and vaguely sepia-toned that I briefly thought it looked like a period piece.