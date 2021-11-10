Without an obvious eureka moment, Dr. Ike realizes how much he can use Marty and his money. In the first few episodes of the miniseries (the first three premiere on November 12), Dr. Ike expands his control, and gets between his relationships with Marty’s sister and his employees, including getting a job as a consultant at the curtain business. It allows for more opportunities to drain money from Marty, although Marty tells himself that this is normal, an act of kindness and empowerment from his new best friend. The dynamic makes the same point over and over, and the narrow plotting doesn’t allow too much room for how Dr. Ike’s wife Bonnie (Casey Wilson) feels about these pseudo-cons, or what other patients experience (Sarayu Blue appears later on for a few scenes as another patient, but her scenes, sweet as they are with Marty, feel shoehorned).

Ike is a therapist with many of his own problems, including undiagnosed narcissism. But even a friendship like this is a two-way street. My above usage of the descriptive term “schmuck” for Marty might sound harsh, kicking him while he’s down, especially for how long it went on, but it’s honest—this is the tragedy of being a schmuck, of trusting too much, of being minimized when you think you should be accommodating. But you can be empathetic to a schmuck, and Ferrell’s tender performance here shows that, making sense of Marty by presenting him as a confused boy, especially when he’s older and has stomach problems. Confusion is a more intricate feeling than simply being sad, and Ferrell plays it very well in beats that have Marty seeing the lavish life Dr. Ike is making him cater, while still not getting it. Marty's overdue journey of real autonomy then comes to heartbreaking detail, and it pays off when the series returns to those opening scenes. The material is nuanced, but only in that the best parts of Ferrell’s work here provide some idea as to how someone would go along with this for more than two decades.

Ike is more of a mystery, and Rudd’s performance itself becomes a type of half-baked concept. There are kooky things about him, like his love of taking pictures with celebrities, or his continual desire to host parties, but the series struggles to make these eccentric traits funny, or to get really under them. Rather, the show relies forcefully on Rudd’s likability—to quote a Bud Light commercial, “Everybody loves Paul Rudd"—and Rudd has initial promise as a con-man with gleam in his eye, a smooth way to turn one requested favor into another sacrifice from Marty. Like an actor, Dr. Ike can enter a scenario with a clear goal of what emotional arc he wants by the end, and how he can bend or counter what’s being said to come off as helping. But the show doesn’t give enough sense of how one gets from Ike’s personal issues to becoming a wildly unethical therapist, even with stolen moments that hint at his issues with his deceased brother and father. Rudd doesn’t create a great deal of nuance for such a complicated character, and the show is bizarrely incurious about him, leaving certain moments to play with the same spectacle of smooth manipulation; the show trains you to watch Rudd’s performance and the grift, but it doesn’t become interesting, so much as a missed opportunity for Rudd, and for us.