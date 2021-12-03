Addie (Betsey Brown) and Noelle (Madeline Quinn) are introduced doing something city dwellers know is truly horrifying: apartment hunting. From the beginning, they have that slightly uncomfortable dynamic of friends who may not be so for too long. In your twenties, you often find yourself agreeing to live with a friend even though you may not be thrilled about the prospect of seeing them every day—a mediocre roommate you know is better than a stranger you don't know. But they’re mostly cordial even as Addie seems startled by the bizarre layout of the new place on the Upper East Side that includes strange locks on certain doors. It’s a steal. They have to take it.

Addie has an oaf of a boyfriend (Mark H. Rapaport) to distract her from her roommate, but everything changes for both women when an unnamed stranger knocks on their door who is credited only as “The Girl” (played by Nekrasova herself). The Girl tells Noelle that she believes they’re living in a place that has seen untold horrors: one of the apartments in which Jeffrey Epstein used to traffic and abuse girls. That explains the low rent, although maybe not the creepy tarot card they found when they moved in.

Before you know it, Noelle and The Girl have tumbled down the rabbit hole into a Wonderland of conspiracy theories about Epstein and his apartments. They volley increasingly passionate conspiracy theories back and forth—yes, the word “Pizzagate” is used—even reaching a point where they’re convinced that Epstein’s apartments are five blocks apart because there are five points on a Pentagram. Duh. As they start to go mad with theories about what happened in the apartment, they don’t seem to notice that Addie is quite literally going insane too. She seems almost possessed by one of the children that Epstein trafficked, even terrifying her boyfriend with some extreme behavior during sex.