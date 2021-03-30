Over 40 poignant minutes, Olson identifies three American couples, the most memorable being Mark and Jerri Jorgensen, heads of an in-patient addiction treatment center for pornography and sex addiction. They are forever chipper even when the situation doesn’t call for their upbeatness. Conversely, of the selected crew members, there's the Indonesian dishwasher Dede Samsul Fuad, who began working on cruiseliners to explore the world, provides us with fascinating behind-the-scenes footage of the ship’s inner-workings. In a documentary that’s not so much investigative as it is revelatory, the two spectrums provided by the two parties’ cellphones show a ship initially unfettered by the virus—passengers were still participating in parties, group workouts, and other onboard activities—only to descend into panic over the coming days as infections skyrocketed.

The film's kitschy score leaves much to be desired, taking a dystopian tone a la “Blade Runner” as the enormity of the situation becomes clear, then enveloping a horror film mood as the onboard circumstances become dire. Still, Olson teases out the claustrophobic fears felt by the passengers and crew, and the bleakness that sprouts when facts are being hidden. The Princess Diamond’s captain might say the situation is “under control,” but when the white hazmat suits do appear at the port, and the stream of suite doors denote the infected by simply saying “COVID-19,” the officials’ opaqueness can only elicit worry for those on-camera.

Though the narrative scope is mostly confined to the ship, we do get glimpses of hospital rooms as positive passengers are segregated off the vessel. On the Princess Diamond exists two universes: the passengers waiting for room service in their spacious apartments replete with outdoor decks, and the tireless crew below deck who keep the ship functioning, working beneath the waterline where light does not enter. Pastry chef Maruja Daya, for instance, explains how she works 13-hour days for a salary of $997 per month. In his recordings, Dede often makes note of how he can now enter certain forbidden areas—the lavish portions of the ship reserved for travelers—now that the halls are empty. The Princess Diamond is still the Titanic, wherein the payment is the privilege to serve.