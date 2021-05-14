We soon discover that the intense-looking man with the gun is David (Clayne Crawford) and the woman in the bed is Nikki (Sepideh Moafi), his estranged wife and the mother of their four children. The two were high school sweethearts who got married right after graduation but his dreams of music stardom never quite took off. They are still in their old hometown in rural Utah, and tensions between them have grown to the point where they are now in the midst of a trial separation with her staying in their house with the kids and him back living with his aging father. Although the two try to make the best of this odd situation, there are inevitable problems. And while their three younger boys don’t quite understand what is going on, teenage daughter Jesse (Avery Pizzuto) is fully aware and resentful at both of her parents for seemingly giving up on their marriage, making sure to inform David that Nikki already has a new boyfriend, Derek (Chris Coy), who was the other man in the bed in that opening scene.

Outwardly, David insists that he's fine with this—they agreed that they could see other people during the separation—but it doesn’t take a master sleuth to realize that he's not quite as sanguine abut the situation as he claims to be. As he goes through his routine—working odd jobs as a handyman, taking care of his father (while unwittingly continuing the same dynamic that they had when he was still back in high school), picking up the kids for activities—there's always an underlying sense of tension. David tries to show that he is alright, but there's no escaping the sense that he's a man trapped in a situation he does not understand, and that he does not possess the tools to work through in a completely healthy manner. As things get bleaker for him, we do feel for him on some basic level. But at the same time, we cannot fail to recognize him as a textbook case of toxic masculinity and we cannot forget that gun that is still sitting in his truck for the inevitable moment when things finally go past the breaking point.

So yeah, if the title didn’t already indicate it for you, “The Killing of Two Lovers” is not exactly a light bit of cinematic escapism by any means. This is a dark and unsparing look into the mindset of a man who is desperate to return to the way things used to be with his family unit, but who is so consumed by the darkness building within him and his sense of being trapped in a situation he does not understand that, if pressed on the subject, he would probably struggle to articulate exactly why he wants them back together. To underscore David’s turmoil, Machoian employs two bold stylistic gambits—a soundscape of dissonant noises that gets louder and more insistent when David is on his own, and a 4:3 framing scheme throughout that presents his life as being constantly cramped and claustrophobic, no matter where he goes or what he does.