The bastard stepchild of "Garden State" and "Elizabethtown," "The Good Half" feels too measured to work as melodrama and too mannered to be mumblecore. From its opening minutes, featuring Jonas lying expressionless in bed as the opening titles appear, Schwartzman lacquers this whole thing with a syrupy haze of melancholy, as if channeling Zach Braff on a hefty dose of Benadryl. Renn, you see, is your prototypical Disaffected White Boy, an obnoxiously passive stand-in for the screenwriter's obviously autobiographical journey. He's an aspiring screenwriter plugging away in LA, fighting off overtures from his boss to take a modest promotion ("you'd be supervising the payroll," he offers) because he fears it'll make him lose his dream. But naturally, his mother dies, and he takes the first flight out to his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio to deal with his family and bury her.

Renn's relationship with his family, and his mother specifically, is complicated in that first-draft screenplay kind of way. In flashback, we see his mother as the kind of free-spirit that's fun to be around but dangerous to trust: a formative memory for Renn is being abandoned at the store while Mom stole trinkets and tried on clothes she'll just end up returning. He's avoided seeing his family for months as Mom wasted away from cancer. So his father (Matt Walsh), stepfather (David Arquette), and sister (Brittany Snow) are all various flavors of angry at him. And his snarky, cynical attitude doesn't help, Ryland sneaking one obnoxious quip after another in Renn's mouth, Jonas delivering them with all the conviction of (ironically) a eulogy. Sure, he's supposed to be masking his grief through humor, but neither him nor his family enjoy it, so we don't either.

One of his few lifelines outside his well-meaning but thinly drawn family is Zoey (Alexandra Shipp), a quirky girl he meets on his flight home, where they bond over whether or not all '90s action movies are masterpieces. She's the kind of Manic Pixie Dream Girl archetype you'd think we'd left behind in the late 2000s, yet here she is with her infectious personality (she's so likable that she makes two new best friends that morning who follow her to karaoke) and oh-so-charming witticisms (e.g. referring to their current locale as "the land of Cleve"). On top of all that, she's a therapist, thus serving double duty as Renn's romantic and emotional support. She's literally tailor-made in the script to fix him, and Shipp gets little to do besides that.