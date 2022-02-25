The film has a couple of impressive scenes of apocalyptic computer-generated (CG) mayhem following the discovery of a potentially enormous crack in the North Sea’s floor. Not enough, but some. There’s also some tense moments of rising action, mostly concerning no-nonsense submarine expert Sofia (Kristine Kujath Thorp) and her journey to reunite with her self-sacrificing oil rig worker love interest Stian (Henrik Bjelland), who inevitably risks his life in order to save many others. The main thing holding “The Burning Sea” back from being more than an acquired taste is also what makes it satisfying as such: these characters never really go anywhere or do anything unexpected.

“The Burning Sea” starts and finishes with a preachy but studiously inoffensive bookend sequence featuring chilly oil rig rep William Lie (Bjørn Floberg), who tells viewers—on-camera, as if he were the subject of a talking head documentary—about Norway’s complicated history with offshore drilling. There’s regret in Lie’s spiel, despite his pointed refusal to complain too bitterly (or specifically) about who’s to blame.

At the same time, Lie’s a company man and an emergency manager, so he’s inevitably got to remind Sofia and her chummy co-worker Arthur (Rolf Kristian Larsen) that they both signed non-disclosure agreements. Meaning: they legally can’t warn anybody about the imminent and highly explosive disaster that might be about to pop off at the Gullfaks A oil rig, located 220 kilometers off of Norway’s Western coast. Lie turns out to be more sympathetic than you might expect from a character in his position, though that’s partly because, as he says up-front: he used to work on oil rigs, too. He’s a manager now, so Lie’s sympathies are now more elusive.

Lie’s unexpected humanity says a lot about “The Burning Sea,” a movie that spends more time building up Sofia and Stian’s relationship than pumping up the evacuation and probable destruction of Gullfaks A. Sofia is also shown to be an expert at operating remote-controlled subs in a few establishing scenes, but her rapport with Stian and his son Odin (Nils Elias Olsen) often overshadows her identity as a resourceful scientist. That’s not so bad unto itself, but one does wish that she got to do more James Cameron-style heroics instead of some cute, but unremarkable PDA with Stian. Unlike most disaster movie couples, Bjellan and Thorp have tangible on-screen chemistry, but that doesn’t mean an extreme close-up of the couple Eskimo-kissing isn’t also a bit much.