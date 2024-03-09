Of course, that’s probably naïve. People on the far end of the political spectrum see all of Trump’s enemies as their own. It’s not so much that they don’t believe that Trump and Michael Cohen used campaign money to keep an affair with Stormy Daniels quiet—it’s that they don’t care that they did. The facts are the facts, even if it took Trump and his cronies years to come around to admitting most of them. Daniels herself is very open about the early encounters she had with Trump, ones in which he promised to get her on “Celebrity Apprentice,” and the one time they slept together, which she carefully asserts she didn’t really want to do but also didn’t resist. She’s actually relatively kind to Trump when she talks about their personal interactions, speaking about how she thought he was just as interested in her intelligence as her body—and Daniels is undeniably intelligent, using her background to become a successful porn director and businesswoman.

The problems didn’t really start until the story of the affair broke, and Trump started denying it, turning Daniels into a liar in the public eye. Unlike so many people that Trump has targeted, Daniels fought back. Michael Cohen eventually admitted to paying Daniels to be quiet; Trump played games with how much he knew about it; Giuliani ultimately said that Trump himself paid Cohen back. Cohen was charged with a campaign finance violation, sentenced to three years in prison, and disbarred. However, as he so often does, Trump skated off to another scandal, leaving Daniels to deal with the consistent harassment and even death threats.

Using a lot of footage that was filmed for a documentary that Daniels started producing in 2018, “Stormy” allows remarkable access into a national scandal in a way that deeply humanizes its subject. Whatever you think of Daniels, I would hope we could agree that she shouldn’t have to fear for the safety of herself or her child. The threats of violence reached such a peak that there’s a heartbreaking scene in which she basically talks about the filmmakers using her footage as proof of what’s been happening should she be murdered. “Stormy” is a portrait of a woman who has had to live in fear, watched her marriage collapse, and was consistently harassed—all because she undeniably, provably, told the truth about a financial payment. That’s insane.