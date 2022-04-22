The opening sequences of Maxwell McCabe-Lokos' "Stanleyville" are flat-affect in tone, presenting a vision of an emotionally sterile modern world, where people rarely look up from their various screens, and when they do look up they are irritated at the interruption. After a hawk flies into the plate glass window of her office, something snaps in Maria. She has a husband and teenage daughter, but she walks away from them with no fanfare, dumping her purse into the trash. Homunculus appears shortly thereafter. The contest-winner will receive an orange SUV, which holds no appeal for Maria, but she shows up at the appointed place at the appointed time for the mysterious contest.

It takes place in what seems to be a recreational center: a big room with cement-block walls, the corners tricked out with beds or couches or tables, delineating separate "rooms." There are four other participants, all of whom show up with broadly-drawn characters and even broader names: Felicie Arkady (Cara Ricketts), Andrew Frisbee, Jr. (Christian Serritiello), Bofill Pancreas (George Tchortov) and Manny Jumpcannon (Adam Brown). Andrew Frisbee is a finance guy with daddy issues, correcting anyone who leaves the "Jr." off his name. Bofill is a friendly muscle-bound guy involved in a protein-powder pyramid scheme. Manny is a wannabe actor who dresses like Keith Richards (or Jack Sparrow), and Felicie is no-nonsense and practical: she's in it for the orange SUV. Nothing will stop her from getting that car. Maria, washed-out, serious, intense, is the outsider in this band of misfits.

"Stanleyville" is part Stanford Prison Experiment and part MTV's "The Real World." It's part Milgram experiment and part "Squid Game." The names and characterizations, the unreality of it all, clue us in to the satirical nature of the story. The contest is made up of eight different timed "challenges," each one presented by Homunculus in language both overly articulated and totally incomprehensible. Some challenges last a minute. Some last 20 hours. One challenge involves each of them writing a national anthem "for the world." One involves inventing a form of telecommunication. As the contest progresses, the tension mounts and societal norms and niceties break down. Andrew and Felicie clash constantly. Manny can't get himself together. Bofill struggles to maintain his smiley personality. These four bond in one way: they all look at Maria with suspicion.