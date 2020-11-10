The point of this exercise is as plain as it is ugly: Mila is a test subject for “Recreation,” a group whose shadowy members are shown to be experimenting, in an establishing scene, a new method of mind control, one where abductees are mentally demolished to the point where they’re so disoriented that they’re capable of hurting anybody that Recreation’s organizers put in their path. In this context, torture is just a means of achieving some oblique ends. We never really know why, or how it works, but are rather forced to join Mila as she inevitably slips into a deranged and highly suggestible headspace. “Sleepless Beauty” isvery much what it looks like: a pat, nihilistic confirmation that the “dark web” is real, and that torture is still an effective all-purpose weapon, if your goal is to destroy anybody, at any time, and for any reason.

“Sleepless Beauty” is at least effectively disturbing, though probably not for any reasons that director Pavel Khaleev or screenwriter Aleksandra Khaleeva planned. Most of their movie is as narratively tidy as it is thematically undeveloped and visually flat: closed-circuit security cameras provide basic coverage of Mila’s punishing daily routine, but the really grisly stuff is always filmed relatively close-up, from inside Mila’s cell. Her mental collapse is precipitated by a masked thug, played by Evgeniy Gagarin (I know, try not to laugh), who is always shown wearing a black balaclava with a zipper around its mouth. Gagarin’s character never speaks aloud, because he only administers the rules and instructions that Indik lays out in an authoritarian pout. And while all this is going on: Mila’s father (Sergey Topkov) tries to find and rescue her. The rest of the Khaleevs’ dismal scenario practically writes itself.

Still, there are some moments where “Sleepless Beauty” is, in its own single-minded way, effectively gross. Mila is forced to endure a series of psychological trials, which begin after she’s presented with a bucket full of offal. Indik, speaking in a generically creepy kiddy voice, tells Mila to reach inside, but only after taunting her about an abortion that Mila may or may not have had. Sadistic stuff about Mila’s “filthy holes” and how “your brother should have aborted you.” So before Mila does inevitably reach into the “anatomical waste” bucket, and fishes out what may or may not be an aborted fetus (“Find me inside, and you can escape”), there is a genuinely distressing moment where you might wonder just how low Khaleev and Khaleeva are willing to go.