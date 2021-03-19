Rose is a veterinary student at a Dublin university, and in the midst of an identity crisis. Literally. When she was adopted as a child, she was given the name Rose, but "Julie" appears on her birth certificate. "Julie" is a whispered echo of the birth mother she's never known. Rose says in voiceover, "I like the name Julie. When I think about Julie, I picture her like me. But different." Maybe Julie was who she was supposed to be all along. Maybe if she tries to "enter" Julie, she will be closer to the life she should have lived. Rose has tracked down her birth mother, a London-based actress named Ellen (Orla Brady). The urge for contact is overwhelming, and Rose travels to London, where she poses as a potential buyer for Ellen's home, and in so doing meets meets Eva, Ellen's teenage daughter. Eva has no idea that the tremblingly vulnerable woman asking her questions is her half-sister. Rose then tracks Ellen down to a movie set, peeking out at her from behind a nearby building. Whatever Rose's endgame is, it's a little bit more ambiguous than just "getting in touch."

When Ellen and Rose finally come face to face for the first time, Ellen, in great distress, tells Rose the circumstances of her pregnancy, as well as why she felt she had to give Rose/Julie away. It's a harrowing tale, but the klieg-light of Rose's almost frozen gaze turns from Ellen to her biological father. Now she must track him down, for very different reasons. Her father, an archaeologist named Peter (Aiden Gillen) is easily found, overseeing a dig out in the countryside. Rose puts on a pixie-ish Louise-Brooks-style wig, and approaches him asking if she can volunteer on the dig. She gives her name as "Julie."

As the title expresses, "Rose Plays Julie" is a film about the disguises we wear either by choice or unconsciously, the identities we choose to present to the world, as opposed to who we are when we're alone behind closed doors. Masks serve multiple purposes. They can conceal the truth. They also reveal the truth. When Rose puts on the wig and "plays" Julie, she can express herself for the first time. She's like Sleeping Beauty coming out of a trance. For Ellen, disguises are the tricks of her actress trade. Ellen is seen wearing various costumes throughout, a red nun's habit with white wimple, an 18th-century gown, a contemporary police officer's uniform. But there are other disguises she's used, invisible ones she's used to get through her life. Peter's disguise is the most damaging, and the most necessary (for him). He hides in plain sight. No one would guess.