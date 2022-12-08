The film was shot over the months following the U.S. withdrawal. Director Matthew Heineman and his crew are deeply embedded in the situation, with close access to every private meeting, conversation, and traveling with the Afghan Army in the streets, on the bases, in helicopters, and armored vehicles careening through gunfire. The film starts with the skeleton crew of Green Berets holed up at Camp Shorab in the Helmand Province, understanding their time is coming to an end. None of them want to go. The guys on the ground always have a better idea of what is happening than those back in Washington. These guys have been in Afghanistan for years now, working with the Afghan Army, training them, all in the hopes of holding back the Taliban. There's a closeness between the Green Berets and their Afghan counterparts, but there's also a divide. The power dynamic is unbalanced, and everyone feels it.

The hope for the future rests on the shoulders of one man, Sami Sadat, a commander in the Afghan Army, and considered a hero. He is famous in his country, and his followers are loyal. He also has a huge target on his back. When the American left, he was marked for execution, should he be caught. His family was in danger. After the American withdrawal, he continues the fight, and Heineman is there to witness it: the worried conferences about ammunition, training, cities falling to Taliban control, Kabul threatened, the holdout of Lashkar Gah under imminent threat. Every conversation has an end-game vibe. They are under siege. They cannot hold back the Taliban wave.

Sadat is an authentically compelling figure, similar to Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose very existence has been a source of hope and courage to his people. Zelenskyy (just named Time magazine's Person of the Year) understands his symbolic power and incorporates it into his Instagram Live videos, etc. He is a leader. Sadat carries the same weight of symbolic importance on his shoulders. He is the only one organizing his men, the only one with enough authority (emotional and psychological) to urge his men to hang on and remember what they are fighting for. But at a certain point, the fight is over. It will be continued in exile, but this is a tragedy for millions of people. Sadat makes a haunting comment: "I left my soul there. I am walking in an empty vessel."