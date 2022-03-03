“Pieces of Her” opens with the kind of jolt that convinces people to buy a book to read on a beach vacation. Laura Oliver (Collette) and her daughter Andy (Bella Heathcote) are at a restaurant on what seems like an ordinary day when a mass shooting unfolds. Laura steps in to protect her daughter and has displays a surprisingly vicious protective nature, slicing the jugular of the assassin. It’s the kind of twist that gets worldwide attention on the news—the mother who stopped more loss of life with her courage. Laura doesn’t want worldwide attention.

For reasons that won’t be spoiled, Laura being on the news is bad for both her and Andy. When violence comes again into Laura’s life, this time to her actual door, she sends her daughter away, but Andy refuses to go into hiding, trying to figure who exactly this woman is that she’s been calling mom. Instead, she starts digging into clues left about Laura’s background, and “Pieces of Her” becomes series of revealing flashbacks that also include David Wenham as Laura’s brother and Terry O’Quinn as her father, who was publicly murdered in Oslo decades earlier.

The puzzle structure of “Pieces of Her” can be infuriating. This kind of series of reveals and twists is a more delicate balance than it may appear. Something like HBO Max’s “The Tourist,” also premiering this week, keeps its revelations moving at a pace that services character and tension. Here, it feels like the writers are constantly cheating us, keeping back details that would make these characters more interesting if we knew what the Hell was going in their minds. There’s a fine line between thrills and keeping us in the dark for so long that we stop caring. “Pieces of Her” crosses that line, especially with how much is revealed via flashbacks. We stop caring about the characters or their plights because we don’t know why we should care. It becomes information dumps in episodic structure instead of anything actually thrilling.